Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been capturing hearts since they tied the knot in April 2023. The power couple, consisting of the Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, has been sharing some of their most adorable moments on social media, particularly on Instagram. Despite facing some criticism regarding their relationship, Biles, 27, and Owens, 28, have always stood by each other’s side, whether it be at the 2024 Olympic trials or at Soldier Field. Meeting on a dating app, their inseparable bond is evident through the numerous sweet moments they showcase to their dedicated fans.

Owens recently expressed his excitement about supporting Biles in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. He mentioned attending all her competitions in the past season and gaining a deeper understanding of gymnastics. Looking forward to witnessing her performance, Owens praised Biles for her hard work and dedication, acknowledging the reactions and support she receives from fans.

Despite being each other’s biggest supporters, the couple faced a rough patch when Owens received backlash for comments made on a podcast in December 2023. Owens admitted to not knowing who Biles was when they first connected, attributing his lack of awareness to not following gymnastics closely. His remarks sparked controversy on social media, with many pointing out Biles’ status as the most decorated gymnast in history compared to Owens’ football career.

Reflecting on the incident, Owens acknowledged that it was not his best moment but chose to focus on living his life authentically amidst public scrutiny. He emphasized the importance of ignoring negativity and staying true to oneself in the face of criticism. By keeping his social media notifications turned off and limiting exposure to online comments, Owens maintains a positive outlook despite the online chatter.

The couple’s journey from meeting on a dating app to navigating the challenges of public scrutiny showcases their resilience and commitment to each other. As they continue to share their love story with the world, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens prove that through thick and thin, their bond remains unbreakable. With the support of their fans and each other, this power couple exemplifies the strength of love and partnership in the face of adversity.