Sienna Miller, known for her impeccable style, had her daughter Marlowe by her side at the Cannes Film Festival, stealing the spotlight. Marlowe, who is 11 years old, made her red carpet debut wearing a white mini dress with a stunning pale pink bow detail. The mother-daughter duo attended the premiere of Sienna Miller’s new film, Horizon: An American Saga, along with Miller’s boyfriend, Oli Green, who looked dapper in a classic black suit.

During the event, Miller dazzled in a sheer periwinkle blue gown by Chloé, complete with a cape, train, and frill detail. Marlowe, on the other hand, looked adorable in a satin dress from childrenswear brand Jessie and James London, featuring a pastel pink oversized 3D flower on the midriff. Both ladies opted for open-toe shoes, minimal jewelry, and loose waves in their long hair.

Marlowe is not the only celebrity daughter to make her red carpet debut at Cannes. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s daughter, Hazel, also made her first appearance on the red carpet in 2021 at the age of 16, sporting a ’90s chic look.

Sienna Miller shares Marlowe with her ex-partner, Tom Sturridge, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2015. Before Sturridge, Miller had an on-again, off-again romance with Jude Law. Marlowe seems to have inherited her mother’s love for making a fashion statement, as seen in her red carpet appearances at Cannes.

In addition to her red carpet appearances, Sienna Miller made headlines last September when she proudly showed off her baby bump at the Vogue World 2023 red carpet event in London. This was not the first time she flaunted her pregnancy glow, as she welcomed her second daughter and first child with Oli Green in January.

The Cannes Film Festival was not just a glamorous event for Sienna Miller and her daughter Marlowe, but also a moment to celebrate their bond and showcase their impeccable style. The mother-daughter duo turned heads with their elegant ensembles, proving that style truly runs in the family.