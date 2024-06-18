The Kelce brothers have always had different tastes when it comes to fashion. Recently, Jason Kelce decided to have some fun by teasing his younger brother, Travis Kelce, about his unique outfit. Travis was spotted at a recent NBA finals game in Dallas wearing perforated jeans, which led to a fan jokingly asking about Taylor Swift’s cats being involved in the design. Jason found the comment hilarious and shared it on social media with his own approval.

Travis is known for his bold fashion choices and has a passion for expressing himself through his clothing. He even launched his own clothing line, Tru Kolors, which has been a success. Travis prefers to dress himself rather than rely on a stylist, and he enjoys experimenting with different styles and trends.

On the other hand, Jason has a more laid-back approach to fashion, often opting for comfort over style. Despite their differences, the Kelce brothers have a close relationship and enjoy joking around with each other, as seen on their podcast, New Heights.

This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift’s cats have come up in conversation within the Kelce family. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, jokingly mentioned wanting a cat, which led to a playful exchange between the siblings. Taylor Swift is known for her love of her three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

As Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour in Europe, there are rumors circulating about a possible engagement between her and Travis Kelce. Sources close to the couple believe that they are a great match and see an engagement happening in the near future. Fans of both Taylor and Travis are excited to see what the future holds for the couple.