Sian Welby, the television host, welcomed her first child through an emergency caesarean with her fiance, Jake Beckett, by her side. Although the couple had hoped for a waterbirth, the birth did not go as planned, and they were blessed with a baby girl on Saturday, April 29, 2024. Sian and Jake did not waste any time showing off their newborn daughter to the world, taking her for a stroll shortly after her birth.

Sian later shared the happy news on her Instagram account, posting photos of her daughter wearing a beige baby cardigan embroidered with her name, Ruby. The new mom expressed her gratitude to the midwives who helped her through the birthing process, highlighting their exceptional care and support during the emergency C-section.

Sian Welby, born on September 3, 1986, in Nottingham, England, began her television career at the young age of 19. She quickly rose to fame, becoming the face of Channel 5 News and later transitioning to radio hosting. Sian’s engagement to Jake Beckett, a radio producer, was announced in the summer of 2023, and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

Jake Beckett, who works as a creative producer for Heart Breakfast, crossed paths with Sian in the media industry. The couple’s engagement was a surprise to Sian, as Jake proposed during a boat trip, leaving her speechless and overwhelmed with joy. The duo’s journey into parenthood was revealed in February 2024, as Sian shared the news of her pregnancy with her listeners on the Capital Breakfast show.

As Sian prepares for motherhood, she plans to take a break from her radio duties over the summer but will return later in the year alongside Jordan North on Capital Breakfast. The couple’s journey from engagement to parenthood has been filled with surprises and excitement, and fans are eager to follow along as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.