shrek-donkey-receives-government-grant-for-healthcare-in-northern-california

‘Shrek’ Donkey Perry Secures Government Grant for Healthcare in Northern California

Perry, the donkey, at 33 years old, has been granted a $10,000 allocation by the Palo Alto City Council to support the healthcare needs of the three beloved donkeys residing in Bol Park, Northern California. Among these donkeys is Perry, who serves as the real-life inspiration behind the iconic character Donkey from the renowned “Shrek” film series.

The decision to provide this additional funding comes as a response to the recent addition of a new donkey to the park’s roster, as well as the advancing age of these endearing creatures. Perry, aged 30, resides with his companions Buddy, 24, and April, 15, forming a cherished trio that has captured the hearts of both locals and visitors. Their presence in Bol Park not only enriches the lives of those who encounter them but also symbolizes the enduring legacy of the beloved animated franchise.

Jenny Kiratli, the lead donkey handler, highlighted the increasing financial burden associated with their care in an interview with the LA Times. Kiratli explained, “Whereas the donkeys could be taken care of for an annual budget of about $12,000 to $15,000 just a few years ago, the addition of the third donkey and new medical conditions have raised expenses to as much as $40,000 per year.”

While the exact breakdown of the budget remains undisclosed, officials have hinted at the donkeys indulging in their favorite treats, such as parfaits, as part of their care regimen.

In conclusion, the grant allocated to Perry and his companions underscores the community’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of these beloved animals. As they continue to bring joy and nostalgia to visitors of Bol Park, the support provided will help guarantee their ongoing care and comfort for years to come.