BBC actress Shona McGarty recently revealed her stunning engagement ring after saying “yes” to her partner, David Bracken. Shona, known for her role in EastEnders, looked radiant as she proudly displayed the diamond and emerald ring given to her by her musician boyfriend.

The couple, who have been together since last year, seem to have quickly fallen in love. Shona shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with a sweet black and white photo of them holding hands. David, the lead guitarist of the band Blessed, proposed to Shona in a romantic setting at the Japanese Kyoto Garden in London’s Holland Park.

In an interview with OK!, David recounted the special moment, saying he played their favorite song for Shona before asking her to marry him. Shona, who has a fondness for Japanese culture, was surprised by the proposal but delighted by the thoughtful picnic David had prepared.

Shona, who received an emerald engagement ring, has already started looking at wedding dresses, excited for the next chapter in their lives together. The couple first connected on TikTok, where David was captivated by Shona’s singing voice. Despite not knowing about her fame initially, their connection grew stronger over time.

Earlier this year, Shona bid farewell to EastEnders after portraying Whitney for 16 years. Her character left Albert Square with her newborn daughter and foster daughter to be closer to family. In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, Shona expressed her gratitude for the incredible storylines and friendships she made during her time on the show.

Shona’s engagement to David marks a new beginning for the couple, who have been inseparable since they met. Fans are thrilled for the actress and her musician beau as they embark on this exciting journey together. The love story between Shona and David is a reminder that unexpected connections can lead to beautiful relationships and unforgettable moments.