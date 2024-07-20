Shōgun star Moeka Hoshi was pleasantly surprised by the massive success of the show. The 28-year-old Japanese actress received critical acclaim for her role in the FX adaptation of the 1975 James Clavell novel, which premiered on Feb. 27. The show received an impressive 25 nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards in categories like Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

With the show garnering nine million views globally in its first six days of streaming, it became FX’s most successful premiere on Hulu and the network’s most-watched show to date. Hoshi was initially unsure about how a series predominantly spoken in Japanese, featuring a mainly Japanese cast, and centered on Japan’s feudal society would be received by a Western audience. However, she trusted the vision of star and producer, Emmy-nominated Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

Hoshi plays Usami Fuji, a character dealing with immense tragedy in the series. After experiencing the loss of her husband and baby, Fuji is ordered to become the consort of English prisoner John Blackthorne, portrayed by Cosmo Jarvis. Despite her initial desire to end her own life, she reluctantly complies with Toranaga’s instructions. Onscreen, Hoshi found a strong connection with her co-star Anna Sawai, who plays Mariko, another character dealing with personal struggles.

As the season progresses, viewers witness a transformation in Fuji’s character as she navigates her grief and finds a new purpose in life. Hoshi hopes that audiences will recognize and appreciate the courage displayed by Fuji throughout her journey. While the show was initially planned for a 10-episode season, Disney announced plans for a second and third season following its exceptional streaming performance.

Looking ahead, Hoshi is eager to continue exploring Fuji’s story in the upcoming seasons. Despite the show’s critical and commercial success, she has not yet experienced a significant impact on her career in Japan. However, she remains hopeful that as more time passes and the show gains further global recognition, her fame will continue to grow.

In conclusion, Moeka Hoshi’s portrayal of Usami Fuji in “Shōgun” has captivated audiences worldwide, and she looks forward to the future of the series and her character’s development. With the promise of additional seasons, fans can anticipate further depth and complexity in the unfolding story of Fuji and her journey towards resilience and newfound purpose.