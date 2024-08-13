Shirley MacLaine, the legendary actress, was recently seen enjoying a quiet lunch at her favorite spot, Kristy’s in Malibu, California. Even at 90 years old, MacLaine is still out and about, dressed casually in a long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants, and assisted to her seat by a male companion.

She spent about an hour savoring her meal before leaving with her friend, who carried a bag of takeout. This restaurant is a favorite of the Oscar winner, as she was spotted there twice last month. MacLaine celebrated her 90th birthday in April with an intimate dinner with friends, expressing her hope to eat something good.

Despite her age, MacLaine is still actively working in the entertainment industry. She is set to appear in two upcoming movies after her 2022 appearances in “Only Murders in the Building” and “American Dreamer” alongside Peter Dinklage. Additionally, she is preparing to release a book titled “The Wall of Life” in October, featuring over 150 photos and stories from her life.

The actress credits her longevity to taking care of herself, emphasizing the importance of having friends and maintaining good health. However, she believes that Hollywood has changed over the years, with much of the glamour fading away from the industry. MacLaine’s career began on Broadway before transitioning to the big screen, where she gained fame for her roles in films like “The Apartment,” “Irma La Douce,” and “Sweet Charity.”

With a total of six Academy Award nominations, MacLaine won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the 1983 film “Terms of Endearment.” Despite the changes in Hollywood, MacLaine’s timeless talent and enduring spirit continue to inspire fans around the world.