Dame Shirley Bassey, the iconic singer known for her James Bond themes, was recently honored by King Charles at Windsor Castle. Despite her age of 87, she defied expectations with her graceful presence and charm. During the ceremony, she accidentally broke royal protocol by grabbing the King’s hand instead of curtsying, but she made a joke out of it by saying it was instinctive.

The Welsh singer expressed nervousness about receiving the award from King Charles, stating that it was more nerve-racking than performing for him. This was her first meeting with the King as a monarch, and she admitted to being a bit overwhelmed by the experience. She was made a Companion of Honour for her contributions to music, a well-deserved recognition for her long and successful career.

Dame Shirley Bassey looked stunning in a sparkly black and white dress by Isabell Kristensen, which earned her compliments from the King himself. She exuded elegance with her short hairstyle, pink lip, smokey eye, and light blush. Despite her age, she radiated grace and sophistication, proving that age is just a number.

During the ceremony, Dame Shirley grabbed King Charles’s hands and wished him well, showing her warmth and affection towards the monarch. She also shared a funny anecdote about being called an “icon”, mentioning that it can be both flattering and overwhelming at times. Her most glamorous moment, she said, was when she first sang for the late Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.

The legendary singer was joined at the ceremony by her daughter Sharon, grandson Sebastian, and great-granddaughter Sofia, making it a memorable family affair. Dame Shirley expressed humility and gratitude for the honor, stating that she was full of emotion when she found out about it. Despite her iconic status, she remains down-to-earth and appreciative of the recognition she has received.

Overall, Dame Shirley Bassey’s encounter with King Charles at Windsor Castle was a heartwarming and memorable event, showcasing her timeless talent and charisma. She continues to inspire audiences around the world with her music and presence, proving that true legends never fade.