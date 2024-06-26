Shirley Ballas, the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, has given fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the 2024 season of the popular show. In an exclusive interview, Shirley revealed that the upcoming line-up will be full of surprises and that viewers are in for a treat.

Shirley, along with her fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, will be back to critique the performances of the celebrity contestants. While many professional dancers will return to the show, former winner Giovanni Pernice will not be part of the line-up this year.

During the interview, Shirley expressed her excitement about the upcoming season, stating that she believes it will be the most fantastic line-up ever. She hinted that there are some unexpected names on the list of celebrities who will be competing on the show.

Some of the rumored contestants for the 2024 season include actress Hannah Waddingham, presenter Clive Myrie, and Lioness Jill Scott. When asked about her dream contestant, Shirley mentioned that she would love to see a member of the Royal Family, particularly the Princess Royal, take part in the show.

Shirley also revealed that the official announcement of the celebrity line-up is expected to happen in July. She teased that the line-up is going to be “off the chart” and that viewers should prepare for an exciting season of dancing and entertainment.

As fans eagerly await the official announcement of the celebrity contestants, Shirley’s insights and excitement have only added to the anticipation surrounding the 2024 season of Strictly Come Dancing. With a promising line-up and surprises in store, this season is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to dance the night away with Strictly Come Dancing!