Shirley Ballas, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, has hinted at an exciting line-up for the upcoming 20th anniversary season of the show. During an interview on Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show, she revealed that the celebrities for the new series will be announced in July and described the line-up as “off the chart.” Shirley also praised the professional ensemble of dancers and confirmed that hosts Tess and Claudia will be returning.

She also spoke about the camaraderie among the judges, referring to them as the “magnificent four” and highlighting the strong bond they share. This news comes after it was announced that Giovanni Pernice will not be returning for the 20th series after nine years on the show. His exit followed complaints about his teaching methods from some of his former celebrity partners, which he has strongly denied.

Shirley addressed the situation during a Q&A for her new crime novel, expressing her views on the matter. She emphasized the importance of waiting for the results of the investigation before passing judgment and defended Giovanni, stating that she has never experienced any negative behavior from him. She urged people not to believe everything they read in the newspapers and to wait for the truth to come out.

The news of Giovanni’s departure has sparked some controversy, with reports of death threats against other Strictly stars and a ban on discussing the situation overshadowing the excitement for the new series. Despite the challenges, Shirley remains optimistic about the upcoming season and is looking forward to the announcement of the celebrity line-up.

As fans eagerly await the reveal of the contestants for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas’s teaser about the “off the chart” line-up has only added to the anticipation. With the promise of a fantastic professional ensemble, returning hosts, and a strong judging panel, the new season is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season of the beloved dance show.