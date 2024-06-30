Shirley Ballas has made it clear that rumors about her and partner Danny Taylor splitting up are untrue. The 63-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship, emphasizing that they are still going strong. In a brief statement to the Mirror, she stated, “Danny and I are still together contrary to anything you might read.” She also mentioned the possibility of getting married with the words, “Who knows [if we’ll get married].”

Aside from addressing the gossip about her romantic life, Shirley also talked about her new role as a grandmother. Her son Mark recently had a baby named Banksi Wylde Ballas, and despite the physical distance, Shirley stays connected with her grandson through FaceTime. She expressed her desire to spend more time with him and highlighted how technology has made the world a smaller place, allowing them to stay in touch easily.

Shirley shared a personal story about her past relationships and why she has decided not to get married again. After going through difficult breakups and emotional experiences, she has chosen to focus on her current relationship with Danny. The couple met during a Christmas pantomime in 2019 and took their time to develop their connection. Shirley admitted that she fell in love with Danny before he did, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Overall, Shirley Ballas’s response to the breakup rumors and her reflections on love, family, and relationships give insight into her personal life and priorities. Despite past challenges, she remains optimistic about her future with Danny and values the time spent with her grandson. Through her candid statements, Shirley shows that love, resilience, and communication are essential in maintaining strong and meaningful relationships.