Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas recently revealed that she has decided to call off her wedding to her toyboy fiancé, Danny Taylor. The 63-year-old BBC star had been engaged to the 50-year-old actor, producer, and director since 2021, but has now made the decision to not get married again.

Shirley Ballas opened up about her past marriages and engagements, stating that after two marriages, an engagement, and two long-term relationships, she has decided that marriage is not for her. She was first married to ballroom dancer Sammy Stopford from 1980 to 1984, followed by dancer Corky Ballas from 1985 to 2007. Shirley mentioned that she was engaged at 16, married at 19, and remarried at 23, but has now realized that she does not want to go down the same path again.

Despite calling off the wedding, Shirley and Danny are still believed to be in a relationship. Danny recently shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute to Shirley on Instagram, calling her his “beautiful, hilarious, talented, hard-working better half.” The couple also recently enjoyed a cruise together, exploring various ports and enjoying the onboard entertainment and dining experiences.

Shirley Ballas expressed her enjoyment of the cruise, sharing photos of their journey and the places they visited. She mentioned exploring Vigo in Spain, Funchal in Portugal, and their next destination, Tenerife. Shirley also highlighted the delicious food they enjoyed on the cruise, including a tomahawk steak that she described as divine. The couple seemed happy and content as they shared their cruise experiences with their followers on social media.

While Shirley Ballas has decided not to marry Danny Taylor, their relationship seems to be going strong as they continue to enjoy each other’s company and explore new adventures together. Despite her past experiences with marriage, Shirley is focusing on living in the present and cherishing the moments she shares with her partner.