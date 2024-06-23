Shirley Ballas, the head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, has hinted at the possibility of Queen Camilla making a surprise appearance on the show’s 20th anniversary series. In a recent interview while promoting her new book, Murder on the Dancefloor, Ballas expressed her desire to see a member of the public as a contestant on the show, as well as someone from the Royal Family.

Ballas mentioned that Camilla is a big fan of the show and even revealed that Kate Middleton and her children attended a taping last year. She shared her excitement about the idea of a member of the Royal Family participating in the show, suggesting that it could be a surprise for the upcoming season.

In addition to her royal speculations, Ballas also expressed her wish to dance with music icon Tom Jones, reminiscing about his iconic dance moves and style. She teased that the upcoming season of Strictly has some surprises in store that will “curl your hair,” hinting at exciting developments for the show.

Fans of the show will also be pleased to hear that pro dancer Amy Dowden is set to make a return to the Strictly dance floor. Ballas congratulated Dowden on her comeback and praised her for her resilience and charity work. She also emphasized the importance of regular health check-ups, revealing her own family history of health issues and urging women to prioritize their health.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing, viewers can look forward to potential surprises, special guests, and the return of beloved dancers like Amy Dowden. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to be dazzled by the magic of dance on the iconic BBC show.