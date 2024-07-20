Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is on the path to removing her father’s last name from her own hyphenated surname. Reports from ABC News state that Shiloh has been publishing a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times for several weeks, indicating her desire to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. This notice has been appearing weekly since June 17, following the submission of paperwork for the name change on her 18th birthday on May 27.

It is mentioned that the publication of a legal notice for a name change is a requirement under California law, and it is a standard procedure. Shiloh did not take out an advertisement to announce this change, but rather followed the necessary legal steps. The decision to alter her name is a personal one and reflects her individuality as she transitions into adulthood.

Shiloh is not the first of Angelina and Brad’s children to make this adjustment. Zahara, their 19-year-old daughter, was the first to drop “Pitt” from her last name and adopt the name Zahara Marley Jolie. Vivienne, their 15-year-old daughter, also recently made a similar change when she was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” alongside her mother for their work on a Broadway production. These name changes signify the children’s autonomy and potential career pursuits separate from their famous parents.

Sources close to the family reveal that Shiloh took the initiative to hire her own lawyer and finance the legal process independently. This decision showcases her maturity and self-reliance as she asserts her identity. While the news of Shiloh’s name change may be disheartening for Brad Pitt, sources affirm that he has always cherished his role as a father and cares deeply for his children. The family has faced challenges, but Brad remains committed to supporting his children through all circumstances.

The context of Shiloh’s name change coincides with the ongoing legal disputes between Brad and Angelina, particularly concerning the French vineyard Château Miraval. The complexities of their relationship and the impact on their children underscore the significance of Shiloh’s decision to redefine her name. As she navigates this transition, Shiloh asserts her independence and personal identity, separate from the public personas of her celebrity parents.