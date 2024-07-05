Sheryl Lee Ralph, known for her role in ‘Abbott Elementary,’ recently expressed her gratitude for the support she received after Hurricane Beryl impacted Jamaica. She had been keeping her followers updated on the situation as she and her family were in Jamaica for her son Etienne’s upcoming wedding.

In a post on social media, Ralph thanked everyone for their prayers and good vibes, sharing that Jamaica did not suffer a direct hit from the hurricane. However, she mentioned that the island of Carriacou was in need of help. Despite the power outage in Kingston, where they were staying, Ralph remained positive, emphasizing that they were grateful to have survived the storm.

The Emmy winner, who has a strong connection to Jamaica through her mother, a renowned Jamaican fashion designer, shared a video celebrating the return of peace to her home. She expressed her hope for good weather on the day of her son’s wedding and sang lyrics from Bob Marley’s “One Love” in the video.

Etienne, Ralph’s son, had announced his engagement to ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash last year, and the couple chose Jamaica as the location for their wedding. Ralph’s ties to Jamaica run deep, as she frequently visits the country and was honored with the Order of Jamaica in 2022 for her contributions to the film industry and her role as a cultural ambassador.

The actress’s positive outlook and gratitude for the support she received during a challenging time resonate with fans and followers. As she navigates through the aftermath of the hurricane and prepares for her son’s wedding, Ralph’s resilience and optimism shine through. Her connection to Jamaica and her family’s celebration of love amidst adversity serve as a source of inspiration for many.

Overall, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s message of gratitude and hope in the face of adversity is a reminder of the power of resilience and the importance of staying positive during difficult times. Her story serves as a beacon of light and optimism for those facing challenges, both big and small, and her ability to find joy and peace in the midst of chaos is truly commendable.