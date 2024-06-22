Keith Papini recently opened up about his decision to cut contact with his ex-wife, Sherri Papini, following her admission to faking her own kidnapping. In a candid interview, Keith expressed that ending communication with Sherri was a “weight off his shoulders,” as he no longer had to engage in a constant game with her. He noted that trying to outsmart Sherri was a losing battle, and that since cutting off contact, he has been able to focus more on his children.

The couple’s tumultuous journey began when Sherri went missing during a jog in Redding, California, in November 2016. Her reappearance three weeks later, with injuries and malnourishment, sparked a nationwide search. Keith expressed his initial doubts about the authenticity of her abduction, feeling guilty for questioning her story. The situation escalated when Sherri claimed they were in danger from her alleged kidnapper, leading Keith to feel constantly on edge and fearing for their safety.

Sherri’s guilty plea in early 2022 revealed the truth behind the elaborate hoax, resulting in a sentence of 18 months in prison. Despite her early release in 2023, Keith shared that Sherri now only sees their children once a month. The family dynamics have shifted, with Keith contemplating the idea of allowing their kids to change their last name to distance themselves from their mother’s actions.

In a poignant moment, Keith recounted his son’s reluctance to change their surname, emphasizing that the children’s happiness and well-being are his top priorities. While the unique last name may forever be associated with Sherri’s crimes, Keith acknowledged the importance of supporting his children through this challenging time. He reflected on their resilience and positive outlook, noting that they are thriving despite the circumstances.

As Keith navigates life post-divorce and coparenting with Sherri, he remains focused on providing a stable and nurturing environment for their children. The decision to cut contact was a difficult but necessary step in prioritizing his own well-being and that of his family. Despite the challenges they have faced, Keith’s unwavering commitment to his children’s happiness shines through, underscoring the resilience and strength they have displayed in the face of adversity.