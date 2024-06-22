Keith Papini spoke out for the first time on Good Morning America, four days after his wife, Sherri Papini, went missing. He expressed his shock at her disappearance, highlighting that she would never neglect to pick up their children at daycare. The case quickly garnered national attention, with a massive search effort and a $50,000 reward for information on Sherri’s whereabouts.

During the search, Keith used a phone-finder app to locate Sherri’s phone near their residence, along with her earbuds and strands of blonde hair. The search involved multiple agencies, family, and friends coming together to support the Papini family. Keith faced suspicion and rumors, but he passed a lie-detector test, and authorities confirmed his alibi.

Sherri was found 22 days later, running down a highway in Yolo County, covered in bruises and marks. She was reunited with Keith and her family, with law enforcement continuing their investigation into her abduction. Sherri shared a harrowing tale of being kidnapped by two Hispanic women, leading to an extensive search for the suspects.

However, over time, investigators determined that Sherri’s kidnapping story was a fabrication. She was eventually charged with lying to federal investigators and mail fraud. After serving time in prison, Sherri was released into community confinement and is now living in Northern California under supervised release.

Keith filed for divorce and sought sole custody of their children. He expressed his commitment to providing a stable and loving environment for Tyler and Violet. Despite the challenges, Keith remains focused on ensuring his children’s well-being and shielding them from the negative impacts of their mother’s actions.

Sherri, on the other hand, has expressed remorse for her behavior and vowed to make amends for the pain she caused. She is working on repaying restitution owed to various government entities. Her future plans involve writing books and establishing a foundation to help people.

As the Papini family navigates the aftermath of the kidnapping hoax, Keith remains dedicated to his children and their healing process. Sherri continues to grapple with the consequences of her actions, striving to move forward and rebuild her life. Despite the challenges they face, both Keith and Sherri are focused on finding closure and moving towards a brighter future.