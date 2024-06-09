Sheron Menezzes Stuns Fans with Bikini Photos on Social Media

Sheron Menezzes, the actress, took to social media on Friday to share random photos. In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a floral bikini, zooming in on her cleavage and showing off a discreet tattoo. The compliments from followers poured in, calling her “fascinating woman”, “gorgeous and wonderful”, “absolutely beautiful”, “perfect”, “absolutely stunning”, “a goddess”, “amazing body”, “top-notch”, “always beautiful”, among others.

Away from soap operas since the end of Vai na Fé, Sheron Menezzes revealed in an interview on the podcast Quem Pode last December that she has faced numerous prejudices. She shared, “I participated in many beauty contests, and believe it or not, in the South, a black woman like me would win? I was the first princess of Garota Verão Porto Alegre and the first Princess Garota Verão of Rio Grande do Sul. Today, I know that I faced a lot of prejudice, I didn’t realize it at the time. Later, I thought, ‘How could a black girl in the South not face any prejudice?'”

