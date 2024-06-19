The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on June 20th had fans on the edge of their seats as the drama continued to unfold. Steffy Forrester was still upset over Brooke Logan taking on the executive position at Forrester Creations, causing tension between the two families.

Steffy couldn’t see a way to work with Brooke, believing that the feud between the Forresters and the Logans was too deep-rooted for them to ever be able to trust each other. Despite Steffy’s reservations, Ridge was determined to move forward with Brooke in a position of power at the company.

Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe was brewing up her own drama as she plotted to disrupt Finn and Steffy’s marriage. Sheila’s anger towards Steffy grew as she realized the hold that Steffy had over Finn, and she saw an opportunity to use Hope’s crush on Finn to her advantage.

At Bill Spencer’s house, Poppy Nozawa was taken aback to find Katie Logan there alone. Poppy was uncomfortable with Katie’s presence and suggested that she leave, causing tension between the two women. When Bill returned, he found himself in the middle of the conflict and had to navigate the situation between Katie and Poppy.

As the feud between Katie and Poppy escalated, fans were left wondering where the drama would go next.