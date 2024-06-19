Sheila Sharpe is determined to break up Finn and Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful this week. She sees Hope Logan as a potential romantic interest for Finn and plans to play matchmaker. Sheila will have to be careful not to let Deacon Sharpe catch on to her scheming, as he could cause trouble.

Meanwhile, Steffy will have to adjust to working with Brooke at Forrester Creations, which may lead to some corporate challenges. Hope may also use this opportunity to stir up tension between Steffy and Brooke. Fans may also be excited to see Thomas Forrester return to the screen soon, as actor Matthew Ashford was reportedly spotted at the studio last month.

There could be some drama brewing with Poppy Nozawa and Li Finnegan, as Poppy may have tampered with a DNA test to alter the results. This could lead to a rivalry between the two women and some unexpected twists in the coming episodes. Stay tuned to CDL for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, predictions, and updates on all the latest drama in the world of the Forresters and Spencers.