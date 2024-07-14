The next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful are going to be filled with drama and suspense. The autopsy results of Paul “Hollis” Hollister will shake things up and lead to some serious accusations. It’s going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for the characters involved.

Steffy Forrester will be at the center of the drama as she becomes convinced that Sheila Sharpe is behind the deaths of Hollis and Tom Starr. Steffy’s determination to uncover the truth will put her at odds with Sheila and lead to a tense confrontation. Li Finnegan will also join Steffy in her suspicions, adding fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe will be left to ponder over the mystery, trying to piece together the puzzle of who would want to harm his friends. But when Deputy Chief Bradley Baker gets involved and starts questioning Sheila, things will take a dark turn. Sheila will find herself in hot water as evidence goes missing and the pressure mounts.

Finn will find himself torn between loyalty to Steffy and doubts about Sheila’s innocence. His relationship with Steffy will be put to the test as Liam Spencer tries to interfere and cause trouble. Steffy will have to lay down the law with Hope Logan, especially as suspicions about Sheila continue to grow.

As the drama unfolds, Hope’s feelings for Finn will intensify, leading to risky decisions and potential consequences. Brooke Logan will be busy preparing for the relaunch of Brooke’s Bedroom, while Sheila faces the possibility of arrest and prison time for crimes she may not have committed.

The coming weeks are sure to be filled with twists and turns as the characters navigate through the chaos and uncertainty. Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful as the story unfolds.