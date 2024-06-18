Sheila Sharpe, a character on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, is up to her old tricks again. In a recent episode, she overheard a conversation between Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe. Brooke confessed to Deacon that Hope Logan has feelings for Steffy Forrester’s husband, Finn. Sheila, always one step ahead, sees this as an opportunity to play matchmaker.

Sheila is convinced that Hope would make a great wife for Finn and is already plotting how to bring them together. To test Deacon’s loyalty, she decides to see if he will keep Brooke’s secret about Hope’s crush. If Deacon proves trustworthy, Sheila may let him in on her plan. However, if he fails the test, Sheila will keep her matchmaking scheme to herself.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester has some news about Brooke’s role at Forrester Creations. He wants to make Brooke part of the executive team, much to Steffy’s dismay. Steffy believes that Brooke’s involvement in the company is a bad idea and will likely cause tension between them. Ridge, on the other hand, believes that Brooke’s influence will take Forrester Creations to new heights.

As the drama unfolds, Hope is thrilled about Brooke’s new position and the potential power struggle it may create with Steffy. With Ridge pushing hard for Brooke’s promotion, Steffy will have to find a way to navigate the changes happening at the company.

