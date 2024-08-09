Shawn Mendes recently released a new single called “Why Why Why,” and in this song, the 26-year-old artist opened up about a moment where he thought he was going to become a father. The track also delves into his emotional struggles and decisions, particularly in relation to past relationships.

In addition to “Why Why Why,” Shawn also dropped another single titled “Isn’t That Enough?” as a preview of his upcoming album, Shawn. In the lyrics of “Why Why Why,” Shawn sings about the shock of potentially becoming a father and reflects on still feeling like a child at times. He also mentions his longing for his mother during tough moments.

Furthermore, the song touches on Shawn’s internal conflict regarding his past and present choices, such as walking away from a previous relationship. Despite the emotional weight of the track, creating this new music has served as a healing process for Shawn, describing it as “medicine” in a recent Instagram post.

Shawn Mendes has been candid about his struggles with mental health in the past, and he shared that just a couple of years ago, he felt lost and anxious, especially when entering a recording studio. However, with the completion of his new album featuring 12 songs, Shawn feels grateful for this creative gift that has helped him find himself again.

Regarding his personal life, Shawn went through a breakup with Camila Cabello in 2021, although they briefly reconciled in the summer of 2023. Despite their friendly meet-up at the Copa America final, Camila has expressed that a romantic relationship with Shawn is unlikely to happen again. She emphasized the importance of recognizing when something doesn’t feel right and choosing to move forward as friends.

As Shawn Mendes continues to navigate his personal and professional journey through his music, fans eagerly anticipate the release of his upcoming album.