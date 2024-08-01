Shawn Mendes has been out of the spotlight for a while, dealing with his mental health struggles. But now, he’s back and better than ever. The Canadian heartthrob recently announced the release of his first album in four years, simply titled Shawn. In an Instagram post, Shawn expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from friends, family, and fans during this challenging time.

The album, set to be released on October 18, is a collaboration with top producer and songwriter Mike Sabath. Two singles, Why Why Why and Isn’t That Enough, are set to be released next week. This announcement comes at a poignant time, as it has been two years since Shawn had to cancel his tour to focus on his personal well-being.

In other news, actress Elizabeth Banks recently had a frightening experience while filming a new movie. She nearly choked on a small green pea and had to be saved by a crew member who performed the Heimlich maneuver. Meanwhile, singer Sam Smith has been immortalized in a striking new portrait by French art duo Pierre et Gilles, depicting him as an angelic character playing a harp.

On a lighter note, talk show host Jonathan Ross has been using his garden as a makeshift bathroom to encourage his dogs to do the same. His daughter, Honey, revealed that Jonathan claimed he was doing it for the dogs’ comfort, but she suspects it was more for his own benefit.

Music legend Bryan Ferry is making a comeback with his first new music in a decade, with a new song called Star and a reimagining of Bob Dylan’s classic track, She Belongs To Me. And Beyoncé has been spotted filming in Long Island, New York, sparking rumors of a new music video or tour announcement in the near future.

Finally, Halsey has spoken out against the cruel treatment she has received from some fans, expressing her frustration with the negativity she has faced. Despite her health struggles, she remains determined to prioritize her own happiness and well-being.

Overall, it seems like the world of music and entertainment is buzzing with exciting news and developments. From new album releases to celebrity mishaps, there’s never a dull moment in the industry.