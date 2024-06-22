Sharon Newman is going through a lot on the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless. She is reflecting on her past with Nick Newman, as well as dealing with the challenges of bipolar disorder. Sharon may be hoping for a romantic reunion with Nick, but she is also haunted by mistakes she made while not properly medicated in the past.

Meanwhile, Nick is checking on Phyllis Summers, who may be feeling lost now that she no longer needs to protect her son Daniel. Phyllis may be searching for a new purpose in life, and Nick encourages her to trust that something fulfilling will come her way.

At Chancellor-Winters, Billy Abbott and Devon Hamilton-Winters are in a power struggle, with Lily Winters playing a key role in their plans. Devon fears betrayal and worries about Lily abandoning her family for Billy’s team. The tension escalates during a business meeting involving Lily, Billy, Devon, Nate Hastings, and Mamie Johnson.

As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect twists and turns in the storyline. Devon’s concerns about Billy and Lily’s reconnection causing problems will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on The Young and the Restless.

For all the latest spoilers, predictions, updates, and news about The Young and the Restless, be sure to follow CDL as your top source for everything Y&R related.