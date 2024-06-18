Sharon Stone recently showed her support for young actor Austin Butler at the premiere of his new film, The Bikeriders. The 66-year-old actress praised Butler’s talent and expressed her admiration for his career progression. Butler, who stars in the upcoming film Elvis, also spoke highly of Stone, highlighting the special connection they share.

The bond between Stone and Butler was evident at the premiere, where they both discussed the challenges of navigating fame and success in the entertainment industry. Stone, drawing from her own experiences, emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and handling success with grace and honesty.

In addition to her support for Butler, Stone also reflected on the guidance she received from Sylvester Stallone early in her career. Stallone’s words of wisdom helped Stone navigate the complexities of fame and maintain a sense of perspective as she rose to stardom.

Butler, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with talented actors such as Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, and Jodie Comer on The Bikeriders. The film explores the gritty world of a Midwestern motorcycle club and delves into themes of violence and criminal underworld.

As Stone and Butler continue to navigate their respective careers, their mutual respect and support for each other serve as a testament to the camaraderie and mentorship that can exist in the entertainment industry. The premiere of The Bikeriders marks a new chapter in Butler’s career, and with Stone’s guidance and encouragement, he is poised to make a lasting impact in the world of film and entertainment.