Sharon Stone, at 66 years old, recently recreated one of her iconic scenes from the 1992 movie “Basic Instinct” in red lingerie. In the original film, Stone’s character, Catherine Tramell, distracted police during an interrogation with her seductive poses and provocative actions. The recreated scene quickly gained attention on Stone’s Instagram, with thousands of fans praising her for the bold move and her stunning appearance.

Fellow celebrities like Kristin Chenoweth and Paulina Porizkova also chimed in with compliments on Stone’s post. Fans appreciated seeing a woman of Stone’s age being bold and confident, celebrating her empowerment and beauty. Stone’s role in “Basic Instinct” alongside Michael Douglas earned her a Golden Globe nomination, despite the controversial nature of the film at the time.

In addition to her recent recreation of the iconic scene, Stone has been unapologetically showing off her figure on social media. Just a few days before the lingerie post, she shared a photo of herself painting while topless, with only bikini bottoms on. Stone has previously posted pictures of herself in bikinis and without a top, continuing to stir attention and admiration from fans.

The actress’s willingness to embrace her sensuality and confidence at her age is inspiring to many, with fans commending her for being unafraid to showcase her beauty and personality. Stone’s boldness and self-assuredness continue to captivate audiences, proving that age is just a number when it comes to owning one’s identity and celebrating one’s body.