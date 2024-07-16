Sharon Newman is going through a tough time on The Young and the Restless, with her confusion and regrets getting the best of her. As she struggles with her medication adjustments, there’s a possibility that she may do something drastic involving Lucy Romalotti.

Lucy, who has been idolizing Faith Newman, is starting to resemble Sharon’s late daughter, Cassie Newman. She has been digging into Cassie’s past and her connection to Daniel Romalotti Jr., which could further tie her to Sharon’s current storyline.

Sharon’s obsession with protecting her daughters has been heightened recently, leading to hallucinations of Cassie and thoughts of Cassie calling out to her. In her confused state, Sharon may come to believe that Lucy is actually Cassie and take extreme measures to ensure her safety.

This could potentially lead to Lucy being kidnapped by Sharon, as Sharon becomes convinced that she has another chance to protect her daughter. With Sharon’s mental health deteriorating, Lucy’s fate hangs in the balance as her loved ones search for her.

Faith and Mariah may team up to rescue Lucy, with Nick playing a role in helping Sharon come back to reality. As Sharon’s mental health deteriorates, Lucy will play a significant role in her storyline.

As Sharon continues to see and hear things that aren’t there, the situation is sure to escalate. Stay tuned for more updates on the dangerous path Sharon may be heading down and the impact it will have on Lucy.

For all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, predictions, news, and updates, be sure to follow CDL for all the hottest updates on your favorite show.