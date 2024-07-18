In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, Victoria Newman offers some advice to Claire Grace, who is nervous about joining Harrison Abbott, Kyle Abbott, and Audra Charles in Paris. Victoria encourages her daughter to be brave and embrace this new opportunity.

Meanwhile, Summer Newman is determined to prevent Kyle from taking Harrison to France, using the pending custody battle to her advantage. However, her plan may not go as smoothly as she hopes, leading to a tense attorney meeting.

Chelsea Lawson finds herself in hot water with Billy Abbott as she continues to lie about her involvement with Adam Newman and her infidelity. The lies keep mounting, putting a strain on her relationship with Billy.

Nick Newman becomes embroiled in a rivalry between Phyllis Summers and Sharon Newman. Phyllis pushes Sharon too far, leading to a heated confrontation. Nick tries to diffuse the situation, but he is concerned about Sharon’s mental health and emotional state.

Sharon’s struggles will only intensify in the coming weeks, with her mental health deteriorating. Despite insisting that she is fine, Sharon’s outbursts and emotional instability raise red flags for Nick.

As tensions rise and secrets unravel, viewers can expect more drama and twists in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless. Stay tuned for the latest updates and developments in this gripping storyline. Don’t forget to check back for more exciting spoilers, news, and predictions about Y&R on CDL.