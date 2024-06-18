Shaquille O’Neal’s Eddie Murphy Impression in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Audition Tape

In a recent discovery, an old audition tape featuring Shaquille O’Neal doing an Eddie Murphy impression for the movie ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ has resurfaced. The tape, which dates back to the 1980s, shows a young O’Neal showcasing his comedic chops as he mimics Murphy’s iconic character Axel Foley.

The video has gained traction online, with fans marveling at O’Neal’s spot-on impression and natural comedic timing. Many have praised the basketball legend for his ability to embody Murphy’s mannerisms and charm.

O’Neal, known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the court, has dabbled in acting throughout his career. While he may not have landed a role in ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ the audition tape serves as a fun and entertaining glimpse into O’Neal’s versatility as a performer.

Despite his success as a basketball player, O’Neal has always had a passion for entertainment, appearing in numerous films and TV shows over the years. His comedic skills and charismatic presence have made him a fan favorite in both the sports and entertainment worlds.

As the audition tape continues to circulate online, fans are eager to see more of O’Neal’s hidden talents and comedic abilities. Whether he’s making audiences laugh on the court or on the big screen, O’Neal’s star power is undeniable.