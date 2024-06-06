Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Trailer Reveals Explosive Drama and New Additions

The highly anticipated new season of Real Housewives of Orange County is set to premiere on Thursday, July 11, and the recently released trailer is already causing a stir among fans. Packed with hilarious moments, emotional milestones, and contentious clashes, the trailer promises to deliver the perfect blend of comedy and drama that viewers have come to expect from the long-running series.

Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti are all returning as Housewives, joined by new addition Katie Ginella. The season will also feature guest appearances from RHOC O.G. Vicki Gunvalson and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Sutton Stracke.

One of the major storylines of the upcoming season revolves around Shannon’s ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, who threatens to expose damaging information about Shannon’s past. The trailer also teases tensions between Heather and Gina, as well as a dramatic confrontation between Emily and Heather.

As the countdown to the season premiere begins, fans can expect plenty of drama, laughter, and unexpected twists from the ladies of Orange County. Don’t miss the premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 on July 11, only on Bravo.