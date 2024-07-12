The drama between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino continued to escalate on a recent episode of “RHOC.” The feud began when Bellino’s ex-husband dropped a defamation lawsuit against Beador and her co-star Tamra Judge. This led to tensions rising between the two women, especially after Bellino started dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

During the confrontation, Beador expressed her frustration with Bellino’s involvement in the lawsuit, stating that she had to endure emotional and financial difficulties as a result. However, Bellino denied any wrongdoing and claimed that Beador’s anger was misplaced. She also advised Beador to move on from the past and focus on her current relationship with Janssen.

As the argument progressed, Beador and Bellino both made cutting remarks towards each other. Beador accused Bellino of taking Janssen away from her, while Bellino reminded Beador that Janssen chose to leave her. The heated exchange left both women at odds with each other.

Despite their differences, Bellino made it clear that she had no regrets about her relationship with Janssen and felt that she did not owe Beador anything. The tension between the two women sets the stage for future encounters on the show, leaving fans wondering how they will navigate their interactions with Janssen in the mix.