Months before her passing, Shannen Doherty shared her unique final wishes regarding how she wanted her remains to be handled. On her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear,” she expressed her desire to have her ashes mixed with those of her dog and her father when the time came. She specifically mentioned wanting a healthy combination of her father, herself, and her dog, Bowie. Additionally, Doherty stated that she did not want to be buried but instead cremated.

Moreover, she granted her friend and podcast guest host, Chris Cortazzo, the permission to wear some of her ashes around his neck, similar to how she had done with her father’s ashes after his passing in 2010. Cortazzo was one of the last individuals to be publicly photographed with Doherty before her demise. They were seen together in Malibu, California, in June, leaving Kristy’s waterfront restaurant alongside another companion.

At the age of 53, the “Charmed” star lost her battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and beloved dog. Doherty had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and was candid with her fans about her journey over the years. She disclosed that her breast cancer had spread to her brain and later to her bones, which led her to express her fearlessness towards death, emphasizing that she was not afraid to die but simply did not want to.

Despite her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer, she remained hopeful about new treatment options just weeks before her passing. Doherty’s former co-stars from “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” paid tribute to her, remembering her as a talented actress and a force of nature. Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green shared heartfelt messages, and even Alyssa Milano, with whom Doherty had a complicated relationship, expressed her deep respect and admiration for her late co-star.

Shannen Doherty’s final wishes and her courageous battle against cancer have left a lasting impact on those who knew her and her fans. Her openness about her struggles and her hopeful spirit serve as a reminder of her strength and resilience throughout her life. As she rests in peace, her legacy as a beloved actress and a fighter will continue to live on in the hearts of many.