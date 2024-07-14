Shannen Doherty, the talented actress known for her iconic roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, sadly passed away on July 13 at the age of 53. Her publicist confirmed the news, stating that she lost her battle with cancer after a long fight against the disease.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which later spread to her lymph nodes. Despite undergoing a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation, she entered remission in 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019 as stage IV and spread to her brain, leading to surgery to remove a tumor in 2023. By the end of that year, she revealed that it had spread to her bones.

Born in Memphis, Tenn., Doherty began her acting career at a young age, landing her breakout role in 1982 on Little House on the Prairie. She went on to star in films like Heathers and TV shows such as Highway to Heaven and Magnum, P.I. However, it was her role as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210 that skyrocketed her to fame. Her character’s romance with Luke Perry’s Dylan became one of TV’s most famous love triangles.

Despite her success, Doherty’s time on 90210 was fraught with drama, leading to her departure in 1994. She later reconciled with her co-stars and appeared in the BH90210 reunion series in 2019. She also starred in Charmed, which developed a cult following, until she left in 2001 due to on-set conflicts.

In her later years, Doherty continued to work on various projects, including hosting shows like Scare Tactics and appearing in reality series. She also revisited her past roles in shows like 90210 and Riverdale. Throughout her battle with cancer, she remained resilient and hopeful, advocating for cancer awareness and encouraging women to get screenings.

Doherty’s courageous fight against cancer earned her recognition from the American Cancer Society, who honored her with the Courage Award in 2016. She used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and shared her journey with others to inspire hope and resilience.

Despite the challenges she faced, Doherty remained determined to live life to the fullest and continue making a positive impact on others. Her legacy as a talented actress and advocate for cancer patients will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.