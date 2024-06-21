Shannen Doherty, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, has accused her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko of purposely delaying their divorce to avoid paying spousal support. Doherty claims that Iswarienko has been dragging out the divorce proceedings in hopes that she will pass away before he is required to provide her with financial support.

The actress filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Despite her health struggles, Doherty is fighting to receive spousal support from her estranged husband. She has requested $15,434 per month to cover her expenses, as her income has significantly decreased due to her inability to work.

Isawarienko’s lawyer denies Doherty’s accusations and claims that he wants the best for her. However, Doherty insists that Iswarienko has not been transparent about his finances and earning capacity. She has also called out her ex-husband for living a lavish lifestyle while claiming he cannot afford to support her financially.

Doherty’s legal team has revealed that Iswarienko has an average annual income of $672,916 over the past three years, leaving him with a significant amount of spendable money each month. They argue that he should be able to provide spousal support to Doherty based on his income.

In addition to requesting spousal support, Doherty is seeking financial assistance to cover her legal fees, which have accumulated to nearly $160,000. She has asked Iswarienko to pay $130,000 for future legal fees and cover the remaining balance she owes to her lawyers.

Despite her health challenges, Doherty is determined to fight for what she believes she is entitled to in the divorce settlement. She remains steadfast in her pursuit of spousal support and financial assistance from her ex-husband, who she accuses of trying to delay the divorce to avoid providing her with the support she needs.