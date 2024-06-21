Shannen Doherty has expressed concerns about not receiving the spousal support she is entitled to from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko. The actress, who is battling stage 4 cancer, claims that Kurt is deliberately delaying their divorce proceedings in the hopes that she will pass away before he has to pay her. She is seeking $15,434 a month from Kurt due to her decreased income from Charmed residuals and the loss of her SAG health insurance.

In response, Kurt’s lawyer has denied the allegations, stating that he offered Shannen a settlement deal in October and wants to move past the divorce. However, Shannen alleges that Kurt has been spending money on luxury items while claiming he cannot afford to support her financially.

Shannen filed for divorce from Kurt in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She has been open about the challenges she has faced in her marriages, including accusations of infidelity on Kurt’s part during her cancer battle. Despite her belief in the institution of marriage, Shannen has learned that a marriage certificate does not guarantee honesty and fidelity.

Throughout her career, Shannen has experienced ups and downs both professionally and personally. From her early days in television in the ’80s to her iconic role in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, Shannen has remained a prominent figure in Hollywood. Despite her health struggles, she continues to speak out about her experiences and advocate for herself in her personal life.

As Shannen navigates her divorce and health challenges, she remains resilient and determined to secure the support she deserves. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up for oneself and fighting for what is right, even in the face of adversity.