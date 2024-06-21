Shannen Doherty, known for her role in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” is accusing her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, of delaying their divorce proceedings intentionally to avoid paying spousal support. The actress, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, claims that Iswarienko has not provided her with financial information about his photography archive, alleging that he is waiting for her condition to worsen.

In legal documents obtained by People, Doherty expressed her frustration, stating that it is unfair for Iswarienko to prolong the divorce in the hopes that she will pass away before he is required to pay her. She further claimed that Iswarienko had offered her a settlement deal in September 2023, which she turned down.

Doherty is requesting $15,343 in monthly spousal support from Iswarienko, along with additional funds to cover legal fees and costs associated with the divorce proceedings. She also mentioned that her residual income, primarily from her work on “Charmed,” is expected to decrease significantly, affecting her ability to cover medical expenses.

The actress highlighted a $21,640 medical bill she received in 2023 and emphasized that Iswarienko should contribute to these costs, given his financial resources. Doherty’s battle with cancer has been ongoing since 2015 when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, which later spread to other parts of her body.

Despite her health struggles, Doherty remains determined to fight for what she believes she is entitled to in the divorce settlement. She is focused on ensuring that she has the necessary support and resources to cover her medical needs as she continues her cancer treatment.

As Doherty navigates through this challenging time, she is also making preparations for the future, including organizing her belongings and making arrangements for her loved ones. The actress has shown resilience in the face of adversity and remains hopeful for a resolution to her divorce proceedings that is fair and just.