Shanina Shaik made a stunning entrance at the V&A Summer Party in London, showing her support for Naomi Campbell’s new exhibition at the museum. The Australian model, who is 33 years old, turned heads in a plunging waistcoat style gown that featured a daring front slit, a white collar, and buttons down the front. To add to her look, Shanina wore a pair of strappy heeled sandals and carried a small box clutch bag. Her makeup was kept subtle with a soft, smoky eyeshadow, and her hair was styled straight.

The exhibition, titled Naomi: In Fashion, will showcase the incredible 40-year career of iconic model Naomi Campbell. It is scheduled to open on June 22, 2024, and will run until April 6, 2025. The exhibit will feature pieces from designers such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Virgil Abloh, and more. According to the V&A website, this will be the first exhibition to explore Naomi Campbell’s career, creative collaborations, activism, and cultural impact.

Shanina Shaik, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan in September 2022, has been dating him since 2020. The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Previously, Shanina was engaged to DJ Ruckus in 2015, and they got married in a destination wedding in the Bahamas in April 2018 before separating a year later.

Aside from her personal life, Shanina is best known for her work as a supermodel for Victoria’s Secret. She has also graced the covers of Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan, appeared on Project Runway, walked the runway for Chanel, and opened for Jason Wu.

Shanina’s appearance at the V&A Summer Party not only showcased her impeccable style but also highlighted the importance of celebrating influential figures in the fashion industry like Naomi Campbell. The event was a gathering of fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders, coming together to honor a legendary model and her remarkable contributions to the world of fashion.