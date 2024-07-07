Country music icon Shania Twain has returned to the spotlight after a 15-year break from singing due to Lyme disease affecting her voice. The 58-year-old star recently performed at BST Hyde Park in the UK, marking a significant moment in her comeback journey.

Twain revealed that her battle with Lyme disease made it difficult for her to sing and even speak at times. She described the experience as “depressing and devastating,” especially when doctors initially told her that she might never be able to sing again. However, after undergoing a procedure to restore her voice, she expressed gratitude for being able to perform and express herself once more.

The singer contracted Lyme disease in 2003 while horseback riding, but it took doctors several years to diagnose the condition correctly. Eventually, they discovered that her voice issues were due to nerve damage caused by Lyme disease. This revelation allowed Twain to receive the appropriate treatment and rehabilitation to get back on stage.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans through tick bites. While it is easier to treat if diagnosed early, the symptoms can be debilitating if left untreated. In the UK, ticks carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease are commonly found in grassy and wooded areas in southern and northern England, as well as the Scottish Highlands. It is essential to be vigilant about tick bites, even if they are not immediately painful, and to seek medical attention if symptoms like a rash or flu-like illness develop after being outdoors.

Recognizing the signs of Lyme disease, such as a circular rash or flu-like symptoms, is crucial for early detection and treatment. Consulting a healthcare professional if you suspect a tick bite or have visited high-risk areas is essential to prevent complications associated with the infection.

Shania Twain’s resilience in overcoming Lyme disease and returning to the stage serves as an inspiration to fans worldwide. Her story highlights the importance of awareness, early diagnosis, and proper treatment of Lyme disease to ensure a full recovery and a return to normal activities. As Twain continues her musical journey, her fans eagerly anticipate more performances and new music from the iconic country singer.