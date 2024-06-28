Shania Twain is getting ready for her performance at Glastonbury as this year’s Glasto Legend. She will be gracing the Pyramid Stage on Sunday with all her biggest hits. Shania even hinted at a possible collaboration with Harry Styles if he attends the festival.

In an exclusive chat, Shania revealed her excitement about experiencing the festival for the first time and exploring all that Worthy Farm has to offer. She mentioned that she has a pair of baby-pink wellies with horses on them and a cowboy hat for the occasion.

Although Shania hasn’t lined up any special guests for her set, she is open to the idea of singing with Harry Styles if he shows up. Fans can expect to hear all of Shania’s hits during her performance, making it a memorable show.

Shania also talked about her iconic leopard-print outfit from “That Don’t Impress Me Much” but expressed concerns about wearing it due to the heat and mud at the festival. She joked about singing, “Man I Feel Like a Legend,” as she prepares for her legendary performance.

Apart from her Glastonbury appearance, Shania is also working on her seventh album, which is expected to be released next year. She shared that she has been collaborating with various producers and is excited about the upcoming project.

In addition to Shania Twain’s preparations, other notable figures were spotted at Glastonbury. Dua Lipa gave a stellar performance at the festival, while Bastille’s Dan Smith was seen helping out in the film tent. Rising star Ayra Starr also graced the Pyramid Stage and has been working with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on new music.

Celebrities like Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams were spotted in vibrant outfits at the festival, while fitness guru Joe Wicks led a mass workout class for health-conscious attendees. Princess Beatrice enjoyed pints of cider at the Park Stage, and Cyndi Lauper’s Disco-themed loo caught the attention of festival-goers.

Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Andrew Scott had a Normal People reunion at Glastonbury, where they enjoyed performances and captured candid moments. Florence Pugh sported a festival flower crown and shared her aspirations of producing and directing movies in the future.

In terms of music, artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift have released new singles and albums, providing festival-goers with a diverse range of music to enjoy during their Glastonbury experience. Overall, Glastonbury 2023 promises to be a memorable event filled with music, performances, and unforgettable moments.