Shania Twain is gearing up for a massive performance at BST Hyde Park tomorrow night after rocking the stage at the Lytham Festival near Blackpool. London fans are in for a treat as Shania revealed her plans to enjoy a horse ride through Hyde Park before her set.

The country star, known for hits like “You’re Still The One,” is a keen horsewoman and is looking forward to leasing a horse from stables in Hyde Park for a memorable experience. In addition to her horse ride, Shania mentioned that she also plans on visiting Wimbledon and exploring the vibrant nightlife in Soho.

However, Shania’s recent performance at Glastonbury received mixed reviews due to sound issues. Despite delivering an energetic set, some viewers took to social media to express their disappointment with the sound quality during her performance. Many fans expressed their support for Shania, hoping that the live experience would be better than what was portrayed on TV.

Shania Twain’s journey to stardom has not been without challenges. The 58-year-old singer has faced health issues over the past 20 years, including blackouts and surgery, which led doctors to doubt if she would ever sing again. Despite these obstacles, Shania has persevered and continued to captivate audiences with her powerful voice and infectious energy on stage.

As Shania Twain prepares to take the stage at BST Hyde Park, fans can expect a memorable performance filled with her classic hits and undeniable charisma. With her passion for music and love for horses, Shania is sure to deliver a show that will leave a lasting impression on all those in attendance. Stay tuned for more updates on Shania Twain’s incredible journey in the world of music and entertainment.