Shania Twain surprised fans at her London concert by pausing mid-performance to blow her nose. The singer, who has been performing in the UK recently, revealed that she was battling a cold during the show.

During the BST concert in Hyde Park, London, Shania took a moment to address her sniffles and pulled out a tissue to blow her nose. Despite the interruption, she continued to wow the audience with her performance, looking stunning in a red two-piece outfit with sparkly white boots.

Fans were impressed by Shania’s youthful appearance and slim figure as she rocked the stage with some of her classic hits. She even shared with the crowd that she was grateful for the opportunity to perform at the festival, expressing her love for the legendary stage.

Apart from her London concert, Shania recently performed at Glastonbury Festival in a sexy black outfit with a bedazzled cowboy hat. Despite some technical issues during the set, she managed to deliver an unforgettable performance for the over 100,000 fans in attendance.

Shania’s musical journey has been accompanied by personal challenges, including her past marriages and divorces. However, she has found love again and is set to play her Come On Over residency in Las Vegas later this year. With her incredible talent and resilience, Shania Twain continues to captivate audiences around the world with her timeless music and electrifying performances.