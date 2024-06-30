Shania Twain’s Glastonbury performance was marred by sound issues, leaving fans horrified and sympathetic towards the singer. Despite her struggles with her earpiece and pitch, she tried to power through her set alongside drag queens and dancers. Several fans took to social media to criticize the sound crew, expressing disappointment at the ruined moment for Shania.

This incident adds to other accusations of miming at Glastonbury, including Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Camilla Cabello. Dua Lipa defended herself against lip-syncing claims, asserting that she does not mime while celebrating her headline success at the festival. Coldplay’s historic fifth headline performance faced scrutiny, with some viewers suggesting that lead singer Chris Martin may have been miming during certain songs.

Camilla Cabello’s racy performance also drew attention, with some fans accusing her of miming through her set. Despite the steamy performance, viewers noticed discrepancies between her vocals and lip movements. Another artist, Cyndi Lauper, faced sound issues during her performance, struggling with pitch and timing due to problems with her in-ear monitors.

The overall quality of sound at Glastonbury has been a point of contention among attendees and viewers, with several artists dealing with technical difficulties. These challenges have led to debates over miming and live performances, raising questions about the authenticity of musical acts at the festival. Despite the criticisms and controversies, artists like Dua Lipa have reiterated their commitment to delivering live vocals and engaging performances for their fans.