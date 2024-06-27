Shakira, the famous Colombian pop star, is gearing up to fight for a portion of the £50 million she had to pay in tax losses after losing six tax battles in Spain. The 47-year-old, who was previously married to footballer Gerard Pique, is facing a final court battle to potentially recover some of the lost money. If she succeeds, she could retrieve millions in tax payments related to her earnings from 2011.

Despite the tax authorities claiming that Shakira should have been considered a Spanish tax resident in 2011, her lawyer, Miriam Company, argues that she only spent a maximum of 70 days in Spain that year, which is less than the minimum requirement to be classified as a tax resident. In a previous settlement in November, Shakira managed to avoid a trial in Barcelona by accepting charges of failing to pay £12.7m in Spanish income tax between 2012 and 2014. She agreed to pay a fine of more than £6.3m and an additional fine of £300,000 to avoid a prison sentence.

The upcoming court battle will be crucial for Shakira as she seeks to recover a portion of the substantial tax losses she has incurred. The outcome of this legal challenge could have a significant impact on her finances and reputation. Despite facing legal hurdles, Shakira remains a prominent figure in the music industry and continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma. Her determination to fight for what she believes is rightfully hers demonstrates her resilience and commitment to overcoming obstacles in her path.

As Shakira prepares for this crucial court battle, her fans and supporters eagerly await the outcome, hoping for a positive resolution in her favor. The legal proceedings surrounding her tax losses have shed light on the complexities of tax regulations and the challenges faced by individuals, even celebrities, in navigating the intricacies of financial obligations. Shakira’s case serves as a reminder of the importance of compliance with tax laws and the potential consequences of non-compliance.

In the competitive and scrutinized world of entertainment, Shakira’s legal battles highlight the need for transparency and diligence in managing financial affairs. As she fights to reclaim a portion of her tax losses, Shakira sets an example of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Her journey serves as a reminder that success often comes with its own set of challenges, and it is how one faces and overcomes these challenges that truly defines their character.