Shaboozey, the singer of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” shared his experience collaborating with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter. He mentioned how hard Beyoncé works and how involved she is in her creative process. This collaboration has inspired Shaboozey to stay motivated and dedicated to his own projects.

Despite his recent success, including a platinum-certified song and a performance at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 people, Shaboozey also opened up about a recent breakup that influenced his music. He admitted to getting emotional on stage during a performance of his song “Let It Burn,” channeling his heartbreak into his work.

While Shaboozey is focused on the joy in his career, he expressed regret about not being able to perform with his dream collaborator, Johnny Cash. He mentioned that collaborating with Cash would have been an incredible experience.

Overall, Shaboozey continues to be inspired by his experiences and remains dedicated to his music. He is grateful for the opportunities he has had and looks forward to creating new music in the future.