serie-retrata-el-ambiente-de-zona-rosa

New Series Explores the Vibrant Atmosphere of Zona Rosa

A new series is set to shed light on the iconic Bar Nueve, located on Londres Street in Zona Rosa, Mexico City. The bar, which was a haven for the gay, cultural, and artistic community in the late 1970s and early 1980s, provided a safe space for individuals who were often persecuted by the police.

Renowned journalist Guillermo Osorno captured the essence of this era in his book “Tengo que morir todas las noches,” drawing inspiration from Henri Donnadieu, a Frenchman who fled justice in his homeland and founded the bar. Osorno’s narrative intertwines the political and social upheavals of the time, including the early signs of the PRI’s decline, the economic crisis, the 1985 earthquake, and the emergence of the AIDS epidemic.

This weekend, viewers will have the opportunity to delve into the history of Bar Nueve through an eight-episode series on Prime Video, featuring a talented cast including José Antonio Toledano, Humberto Busto, Cristina Rodlo, Silvia Navarro, and David Montalvo. Co-director Ernesto Contreras emphasizes that while the show offers a glimpse into the past, it also addresses ongoing issues such as hate crimes, discrimination, and homophobia.

The series’ relevance is underscored by recent events, such as the controversy at Infonavit, where reports surfaced of the removal of LGBTQ+ flags from the premises. Contreras notes the parallels between this incident and the themes explored in “Tengo que morir todas las noches,” highlighting the persistence of these challenges in contemporary society.

Throughout its heyday, Bar Nueve welcomed a diverse array of patrons, including literary figures Pita Amor and Carlos Monsiváis, actresses María Félix and Sasha Montenegro, photographer Pedro Meyer, and singer Alaska. Humberto Busto’s portrayal of one of the bar’s founders promises to bring this vibrant era to life on screen.