Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno is reflecting on the band’s recent successes, including their performance at Glastonbury and an upcoming show in Leicester. Serge took over as the lead singer in 2020 after former frontman Tom Meighan was fired, and since then, the band’s live shows have reached new heights.

Their latest album, Happenings, is a joyous and psychedelic pop record that has been influenced by their electrifying live performances. Serge, who co-produced the album, wanted each song to hit the audience with its tight, in-your-face, and melodic sound.

One of the standout tracks on the album, “G.O.A.T.,” was inspired by Serge’s son watching a video of footballer Lionel Messi. Another track, “Call,” set the tone for the album with its punk banger vibe. Serge describes the album as a reaction to their previous work, with each record representing a snapshot of his mindset at the time.

Despite celebrating 20 years since their debut album, Serge believes the best way to honor their legacy is by creating new music. The band’s upcoming show in Leicester is expected to be a special celebration of their journey as a band and their connection to the city.

Serge’s journey as the band’s frontman has been a learning experience, and he is grateful for the opportunity to entertain and connect with the audience through his music. His eccentric fashion sense, inspired by icons like Iggy Pop and David Bowie, is a reflection of his artistic vision and passion for self-expression.

As Kasabian prepares to take the stage once again, Serge is determined to savor the moment and fully appreciate the experience, unlike in their previous performances. The band’s underdog mentality and unique sound have endeared them to fans, making their upcoming show in Leicester a highly anticipated event.

Overall, Kasabian’s journey with Serge at the helm has been a testament to their resilience and creativity, culminating in the release of their latest album, Happenings. Their music continues to evolve, reflecting Serge’s artistic vision and passion for creating unforgettable live experiences for their fans.