Serena Williams, the 23-time major singles champion, recently shared an update on her fitness journey as she tries to fit into her pre-pregnancy Valentino skirt. In a video posted on Instagram, Williams can be seen trying on the skirt and expressing optimism about her progress. Although she was able to get the skirt over her legs and past her butt, she still couldn’t zip it up all the way. Despite this, Williams remains positive and determined to reach her goal.

This isn’t the first time Williams has shared her journey to fit into the skirt. Back in January, she posted a video showing that the skirt wouldn’t go over her butt, but she was determined to work towards her goal. Williams, who is a mother of two, spoke about the importance of self-love and positivity, especially when it comes to teaching her daughters. She encourages them to find something positive about themselves and others, emphasizing the power of compliments and kindness.

In addition to her fitness journey, Williams is also reflecting on her tennis career through her new docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” The series, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival, has received rave reviews for its candid look at Williams’ life on and off the court. Williams opens up about major moments in her career and the impact they had on her, offering insights and advice to her younger self.

As Williams continues to work towards her goal of fitting into the Valentino skirt, she remains focused and dedicated to her fitness journey. Her positive attitude and determination serve as an inspiration to many, showing that hard work and perseverance can lead to success. Stay tuned for more updates on Serena Williams’ journey and the premiere of her docuseries on ESPN+ on July 10.