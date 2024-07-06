Minnesota Vikings fans and the football community at large are mourning the tragic loss of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, who passed away in a car accident at the young age of 24. The news of Jackson’s untimely death was confirmed by Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who expressed his grief on social media, highlighting Jackson’s talent on the field and his character off the field.

Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 194 pounds, Jackson made a name for himself during his college football career at the University of Oregon. After transferring from Alabama, where he played following his time at Fort Scott Community College, Jackson earned recognition as a First Team All-Pac 12 player in 2023. His impressive stats that season included 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defensed, and three interceptions.

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Jackson was seen as a promising young talent with the potential for a successful career in the league. His presence during Vikings Rookie Camp was felt by his teammates and coaches, who admired not only his skills on the field but also his infectious smile and positive attitude.

Born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jackson’s journey to the NFL started during his high school days at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. His dedication to the sport and his natural talent were evident early on, leading him to excel at the collegiate level and eventually catch the attention of NFL scouts.

The passing of Khyree Jackson has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, both personally and professionally. As the football community comes together to mourn his loss, memories of his incredible plays and kind spirit will live on. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, teammates, and fans during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.